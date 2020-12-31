‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19





Director Aanand L Rai has been tested positive for coronavirus and he has quarantined himself and taking all the necessary precautions. He contracted the virus few days after wrapping up the shooting of ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The director recently shot with Akshay and Sara at Taj Mahal.

He said he was asymptomatic and is following protocols. “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support.”

Lately, Aanand L Rai announced that he will made a biopic on chess champion Vishwanathan Anand. The biopic will be co-produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Sundial Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on her Twitter account. “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai],” he tweeted.

Here’s wishing Aanand L Rai a speedy recovery!