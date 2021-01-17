Athiya Shetty shares unseen masked pic with boyfriend KL Rahul





Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are going strong for quite sometime and she has now been very open about her relationship with the cricketer. Athiya, who is very active on social media took part in an AMA session of ‘post a picture of' on Instagram and shared an unseen picture wih KL Rahul.

During the session, when the actress she was asked to share an unseen picture with cricketer KL Rahul, she posted a picture of them wearing a mask, probably clicked in the during Covid-19 lockdown.

The daughter of Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty, Athiya made her relationship official with cricketer KL Rahul by posting a sweet birthday message for her man last year. Sharing a lovey dovey image with KL Rahul, Athiya wished him, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.”

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the actress sitting beside her beau, leaning her head on his shoulder and both having a hearty laugh.

Earlier, the cricketer was linked to Sonam Chauhan. But the actress refuted the rumour. When asked about the report, she said, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

Earlier, the cricketer was linked with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who later denied the reports of dating KL Rahul.



