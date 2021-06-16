Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make relationship official?





Bollywood actor and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has shared a new photo with her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. This is their first official photoshoot together.

She captioned the photo:The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful!

Proud to present NUMI Paris with @rahulkl. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis.

On every purchase of NUMIS, support will be extended to L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness. Buy your pair now! Link in @NumiParis bio.

The photo is quite swanky and it showed the ‘Hero’ actress dressed in a floral dress and posing with her alleged beau. Both donned black glasses.

According to a new report, Athiya and KL Rahul has been dating since February and said to be pretty serious about one another.

Athiya’s parents Mana and Suniel Shetty refused to comment on their daughter’s relationship. When Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty was asked at an event about the linkup rumours, he had said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

However, a source told BollywoodLife, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious."

Last year, the actress shared sweet birthday message for her man. Sharing a lovey dovey image with KL Rahul, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.”