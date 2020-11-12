Asif Basra’s demise: Kareena, Anushka, Randeep Hooda pay tribute





Bollywood actor Asif Basra’s untimely death has moved Bollywood. He died by suicide in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj. Bollywood celebrities from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nawazuddin Siddhiqui took to their social media handle to express grief.

Kareena Kapoor, who worked with the late actor in the 2007 film Jab We Met, wrote on Instagram, "Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loves ones."

Anushka Sharma, who produced the web-series Paatal Lok, wrote: "My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loves ones. RIP Asif Basra."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown! Oh My God!"

Shraddha Kapoor, who co-starred with Asif Basra in Ek Villain, posted a picture of the late actor with a broken heart emoticon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, "It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra - gem of a talent and full of life personality. Rest in peace my friend - more power to family."

Randeep Hooda, who worked with Asif Basra in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, also paid heartfelt tribute.

Divya Dutta wrote in her tweet, "Terribly shocked to hear about Asif Basra's untimely demise. We shot together for Hostages 2. Looked such a happy free spirited man and was such a fab actor!! RIP Asif. This is hard to digest."

Maanvi Gagroo wrote, “This is terrible news. RIP Asif. Thank you for all your encouraging words every time we bumped into each other. ????”

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.”

“This is shocking. I was very fond of him, the little work we did together, I completely adored him. Sad. RIP brother Asif,” Kiku Sharda said via Twitter.