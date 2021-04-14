Ashutosh Rana tests Covid positive after first shot





Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana has been tested positive after taking the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, he took the first dose of vaccine with his wife Renuka Shahane.

The ‘Raaz’ actor penned a long note to inform his fans about the diagnosis. He started his note by wishing his fans on the occasion of Navratri.

His long note reads, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy." He further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

The 53-year-old actor wished his fans on New Year, "With heartfelt greetings for the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful."

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.