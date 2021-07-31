Ashnoor Kaur of ‘Patiala Babes’ scores 94% in class 12





CBSE 12th result was declared and actor Ashnoor Kaur of ‘Patiala Babes’ fame came up with flying colours. She scored 94 percent in CBSE 12th board exam.

Ashnoor, who starred in TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, jumped in joy as she passed school in flying colours.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "AND 94% IT IS PEOPLE #12thboards... Feeling accomplished, as I didn’t disappoint myself and my near & dear ones... Hardwork paid off!!! All I have to say is, where there’s a will, there’s always, ALWAYS a way!

Talking about her future plans, Ashnoor Kaur in an interview revealed that she wants to pursue BBM now. She said, "It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93% in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off. I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction"

She has also booked her dream house.

"I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that," she added.

Ashnoor Kaur has also appeared in Bollywood movies like ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Sanju’.