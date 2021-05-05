Ashmit Patel was not the right person for me: Mahekk Chahal opens up on break-up





Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal parted ways in 2020 after announcing their engagement in 2017. Now, Mahekk talked about what went wrong in their relationship.

Chahal told ETimes, "I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me."

Talking about the support she received from family and friends post-breakup with Ashmit, Mahekk stated, "My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during COVID; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself."

The actor revealed that she wouldn't have gone to Goa if Ashmit and she wouldn't have broken up. The actor said, "No, I wouldn't have gone to Goa then. It just fell into place. I feel very relaxed when I'm in nature. I was getting a lot of anxiety staying in the same apartment."

The couple got engaged in August 2017. As per report, it was a mutual relationship as Ashmit and Mahekk were facing problems in their relationship and since then they were living separately and finally they mutually decided to call off their relationship.

A daily was quoted a source then saying, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

Maheck confirmed the reports with the daily. When asked she commented, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." On his part, Ashmit commented, "It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

On the work front, Mahekk Chahal will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.