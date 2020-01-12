Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal call off engagement after 5 years of dating





After five years of relationship, Ashmit Patel and Mahel Chahal called off engagement. The couple got engaged in August 2017. As per report, it was a mutual relationship as Ashmit and Mahekk were facing problems in their relationship and for the past few months they were living separately and finally they mutually decided to call off their relationship.

A daily quoted a source saying, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

Maheck confirmed the reports with the daily. When asked she commented, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." On his part, Ashmit commented, "It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

