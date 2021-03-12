Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalized after testing Covid-19 positive





Talented actor Ashish Vidyarthi was hospitalized after contracting novel coronavirus. He revealed that he has no symptom at present. He assured his fans that he is all well and is facing no problem.

On Thursday, he informed his fans via Instagram handle that he is shifting to hospital.“I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well,” he said.

Ashish also urged everyone who has come in contact with him in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get themselves tested. “I am good. Welcome to real life! Take care, thank you,” he said.

“This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Recovery wishes from fans poured in as soon as he shared the news, “Take care sir...U will come out stronger,” one wrote. “Wishing you well and symptom free,” another commented. “May God Bless you Sir...Be healthy again,” a third wrote.

Ashish Vidyarthi is a noted television and Bollywood actor and starred in movies like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Bichchoo, Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story and many more.

On Friday, actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID19. He went on self-isolation and under proper medication. A statement issued by the actor's team read: "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of months.

"Manoj was shooting for the film 'Despatch' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."

Here's wishing both the actors a speedy recovery!