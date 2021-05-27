Asha Parekh, Helen, Waheeda Rehman miffed with the holiday pics surfaced online





Veteran actor Asha Parekh, who is a very private person is miffed with the holiday pictures of her with her besties Waheeda Rahman and Helen out in the public. She said that more than her, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset.

Asha divulged that those pictures from their Andaman vacation last year in March before the lockdown. She was quoted saying, "These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke"

Filmmaker Tanujj Garg shared the fun-filled picture of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen recreating Dil Chahta Hai moment.

“If ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates,” he wrote.

Taking a dig at his comment, Asha said, “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai? I don’t understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

The yesteryears actress admits that she had fun at the Andaman islands. “I went snorkeling with Waheeda for the first time. I had never done this before. Of course I know how to swim. But I’ve a deep fear of deep waters. Luckily I braved it. The experience of going undersea and swimming with exotic fish is something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.”