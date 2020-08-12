Asha Negi breaks up with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani





Television lovebirds Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani broke-up after six years of dating. Their separation came as a big shock their fans as the couple was going steady for a long time. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are mum on their break-up but lately, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress opened up on her break-up.

Asha shared that they both are in their own space now, working on themselves. She also wishes Rithvik all the best in life.

The actress stated, 'I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too,' Asha was quoted saying. She added that she would always wish success for her ex. The beautiful actress said that it is a very personal thing for her. 'But I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart,' shared Asha.

She also urged fans not to judge them and respect the decisions which they have taken.

Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Asha had reiterated about break-up, 'People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies.'

Asha and Rithvik met on the sets of their show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and fell in love. The duo was in a live-in relationship, and also was apparently planning to get married. But unfortunately, trouble cropped up in their paradise.