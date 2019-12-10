Asha Bhosle overjoyed as sister Lata Mangeshkar returns home





After 28 days, versatile singer Lata Mangeshkar returns from hospital and along with her million fans, Lataji’s sister and noted singer Asha Bhosle is overjoyed.

Asha Bhosle said, “We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me."

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar welcomed his "chhoti behen" on returning home with an adorable message on Twitter: "Overjoyed to hear the good news that my chhoti behen Lata is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself," read a tweet on Dilip Kumar.

The Nightingale of India was discharged from hospital after 28 days of stay and on returning home, Lata Mangeshkar thanked her well wishers and doctors. On November 11, the singer was rushed to Mumbai Breach Candy hospital following breathing problem.

On returning home, she tweeted, “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.”

Lataji regarded the doctors who treated her as her guardian angels. In conversation with news agency PTI, she said, “My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious.”

We wish her best of health!