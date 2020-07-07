Arshad Warsi electricity bill worth Rs 1 lakh, actor jokes to sell his kidney





Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi made a hilarous tweet after receiving an inflated elecricity bill worh Rs 1,03,564 . The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor shared that s 1,03,564 was debited from his account on July 5 for the electricity bill.

He had tweeted after the bill was debuted: "People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill."

Arshad Warsi received a sharp response of his tweet from the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited for his tweet.

“Arshad Warsi’s statement was derogatory and was of a personal nature against a corporate leader. We connected to him immediately after it surfaced and requested him to revoke that tweet and he made another tweet after that and was convinced about his billing. But he is an influencer and he should not have used such language,” Patel told reporters through teleconferencing.

“People spent comparatively more time at their homes in this period as they were working from home, and the summer season has also been a reason for high bills in domestic connections during the lockdown period. The same is the case with Arshad, his commercial connections bills are comparatively reduced, the details of which he did not share,” the AEML CEO said.

Later on Sunday, Arshad shared another tweet in which stated that Adani electricity company had explained his extrobitatnt electric bill and that his problem was solved.

“And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from Adani Electricity Mumbai, problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you,” Warsi’s tweet read.