Arshad Warsi demands Rs. 4 crore for ‘Bachchan Pandey’





Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is teaming up with Akshay Kumar for Farhad Samji’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arshad has demanded Rs 4 crore for the film but finally he settled on Rs 2.5 crore.

“Sajid and his director, Farhad, were sure on getting acclaimed names on board, and after discussing several names, they decided on getting Arshad on board the film. The first round of discussion happened before the Covid times, when Arshad had asked for Rs 4 crore. However, over the last few months, they renegotiated on the amount and finally settled in on Rs 2.50 crore,” revealed a source.

The ‘MBBS Munnabhai’ actor will start shooting for the film from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

Arshad Warsi is happy to team up with Akshay Kumar.

"Oh very! Very! You have no idea. I'm a huge fan of Akshay's. He's an outstanding actor. He's so good. His energy level and his madness and a terrific sense of humour. Many a time when we bumped into each other and he's always said 'Yaar, ek picture karte hain saath mein.' But it never happened. We never managed to get the right script. And finally, this [Bachchan Pandey] has come. It's going to be good fun. People are going to love this. They're really going to like this film," Arshad gushed.

Taking about ‘Bachchan Pandey’ script, 52-year-old actor added, "He's insane in the film. I'm insane in the film. In fact, last night I went through the script. Earlier, I had just heard a rough thing. Last night, I actually sat and went through the whole script. It's going to be a good ride. There will be a couple of scenes, people will just crack up. It's quite mad. And yet, it's got various things in it. It's got the action in it. Awesome action in it. And, good emotional quotient in it. It's a good package."

“He plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s friend in the film, and their chemistry will be something to look out for. It’s a hilarious track with some jugalbandi between the two actors,” the source further told.

The shooting of the movie will get over in March and is looking forward for 2021 release. The film is said to be based on the Tamil film, Jigarthanda.