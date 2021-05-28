#ArrestRandeepHooda trends after his ‘sexiest’ joke on Mayawati surfaced online





Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was dropped as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation’s environmental treaty, following his 'sexist and casteist' joke on politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.

When an old video of Randeep passing ‘sexiest’ joke of Mayawati in an interview surfaced on net, netizens turned furious and the actor was mercilessly trolled on social media. #ArrestRandeepHooda started trending on net.

One Twitter user said, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed." Another tweeted, "Threat & insult of a women anywhere is a threat to their respect & dignity everywhere."

Another wrote, "The depravity of the 'joke' is unbelievable! And the smugness on his face while narrating this joke seems like the guy has 'achieved' something great by telling this joke."

However, Randeep Hooda hasn't yet reacted or issued any statement regarding the video.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will be next seen in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash' based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra.