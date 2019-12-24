Arpita Khan’s Christmas party: Roohi-Yash, Taimur, Laksshya attend





On Monday, Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a Christmas party and it was attended by Bollywood stars with their kids. Spotted Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi with his nanny. Karan JOhar arrived with his twins, Yash and Roohi. The twins were dressed in red. Tusshar Kapoor turned up with his son Laksshya.

The guest list also included Nikhil Dwivedi, Sohail Khan, Neelam Kothari with her daughter, Riteish Deshmukh with his two sons and Abhishek Kapoor also arrived at Arpita's Christmas party with their kids.

Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arpita’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also attended the bash.

Arpita, who is pregnant with their second child posed outside her residence with husband Aayush Sharma. They announced their pregnancy in September, at the IIFA awards. Aayush said, “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can’t wait for the baby to come.”

Arpita is expected to deliver her child on Salman Khan's birthday, i.e 27th December.




















