Arpita Khan to deliver her second child today on bhai Salman’s birthday





Superstar Salman Khan is going to get the best birthday gift today and it will be gifted by his loving sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Arpita is going to have a C-section baby on Salman Khan’s birthday, 27th December. So, it’s going to be double celebration for the Khans on 27th December. The couple is very close to Salman Bhai and they have jointly decided to welcome their 2nd baby on Salman Khan’s birthday, which is on December 27.

Aayush and Arpita had a babymoon few months ago with their son Ahil and mother Salma Khan.

When asked about planning for the second baby, Arpita Khan said, “We had decided that we'll have a second child at some point. But no, this wasn't planned. However when we realised that I was carrying, we were just elated”.

At the 20th International Indian film academy in September, Aayush Sharma who arrived with his pregnant wife confirmed the good news to the reporters.

“The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can’t wait for the baby to come,” Aayush said at the event.

Arpita’s tiny baby bump was evident as she graced the award show with her actor husband.

The couple already has a four-year-old son Ahil. According to Mumbai Mirror report, pregnant Arpita is consulting a leading doctor in Mumbai.

After few years of courtship, Arpita and Aayush tied the knot on November 18, 2014. The couple was blessed with their first son Ahil in March 2016.