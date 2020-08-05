Arpita Khan ties Rakhi to brother Salman Khan





Salman Khan and his family also celebrated Rakshabandhan at his Panvel farmhouse. Picture of Arpita tying Rakhi around Salman’s wrist is doing the round on net.

"I thank god everyday for blessing us with such an amazing family", Arpita captioned the picture of tying Rakhi.

The ‘Dabangg’ star had also posted an adorable video of his Rakhi celebrations. He also shared a few photos from the Rakhi celebrations at his Mumbai residence on Instagram and the boys packed a punch. Posing with Salman Khan in the photos are Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Atul Agnihotri's son Ayaan "Happy Raksha Bandhan," Salman captioned it and they all flaunted Rakhi on camera.