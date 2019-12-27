Arpita Khan Sharma delivers a baby girl, names her Ayat Sharma





On Salman Khan’s 54th birthday, sister Arpita Khan Sharma has given her Bhaijaan his best ever birthday gift. Salman turns mamu again as Arpita delivered a baby girl today. The C-section was pre-planned and Arpita and her husband Aayush decided that they would have their second child on Bhai’s 54th birthday.

The couple named their newborn daughter Ayat Sharma. The highly ecstatic father shared the good news with a post card message, “Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma, born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings,” he wrote. Arpita and Aayush are already parents of a three-year-old son, Ahil.

Aayush Sharma was spotted outside hospital. Helan, Salma Khan, producer Atul Agnihotri.

Congratulations to Aayush and Arpita for their bundle of joy!