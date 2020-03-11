Arpita Khan poses with daughter Ayat on Holi





Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma blessed with a daughter on December 27 and named her Ayat. On the occasion of Holi, Aayush Sharma wished all a happy Holi by sharing picture of Arpita with Ayat.

The picture is too quite to handle and it showed Arpita adorably holding her daugghter in her arms.

Aayush captioned the Instagram post, “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.” The post has been ‘liked’ over 60000 times. Arpita was dressed in a black outfit and the princess donned a blue dress.

Couple’s friends left comments on the sweet post. Deanne Pandey called Ayat a ‘Munchkin’, while Mini Mathur wrote, “Hey baby ayat!! Happy holi baby girl.” Chef Kelvin Cheung wrote, “Shes got your eyebrows haha.”

While announcing their baby’s birth, Aayush Sharma wrote, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush had written.

Salman also expressed his happiness on Twitter on his niece’s birth, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

Aayush told Hindustan Times that it was conscious decision to have Ayat on Salman’s birthday. “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays,” he said.