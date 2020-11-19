Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma pens heartfelt note on 6th wedding anniversary





Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday and the couple penned heartfelt note for one another. Sharing lovey-dovey images with Arpita, Aayush Sharma wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always”.

The post has received over 38k likes. Tiger Shroff also wished the couple, the 'Baaghi' actor wrote, "Happy anniv."

Actress Genelia D'Souza commented, “Happy Anniversary guys...Loads n loads of love to you.”

Model and television personality Mini Mathur also wished the Aayush and Arpita on their special day, "Happy anniversary dearest arpi and aayush.”

Arpita Khan got married to actor Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014. The couple has two kids, Ahil and Aayat.