Arpita-Aayush Sharma takes baby Ayat home, Ahil too accompanies





Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma took their newborn daughter Ayat Sharma home. The doting parents were seen leaving hospital with Ayat. Their son Ahil Sharma also joined them. Aayush carried the baby in his arms and Arpita held Ahil’s hand. The new mommy donned a short dress.

The couple named their baby girl Ayat and the newborn looks very cute. Aayush shared four pictures. The first one is a perfect family picture which has Aayush, Arpita, Ahil and Ayat. The second one is of Arpita and Ayat, the third is of Ahil with his little sister and the last but the least is of the father and the daughter.

The ‘Loveyatri’ actor captioned the picture, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy.”

Soon after Ayat was born, Arpita shared a photo and wrote, “Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma”. She also captioned the picture: “Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed.”

After the baby's birth, the actor shared the good news with a post card message, “Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma, born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings,” he wrote. Arpita and Aayush are already parents of a three-year-old son, Ahil.

Salman Khan also took to Twitter to express his excitement over his niece’s birth. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.