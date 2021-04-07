Armaan Kohli's younger brother Rajnish dies at 44





Actor Armaan Kohli, who participated in the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ lost his brother Rajnish Kohli at the age of 44. He breathed his last on Wednesday due to unexpected health problems. Rajnish was living with his father, producer director Rajkumar and actress mother Nishi Kohli.

He was wheel-chair bound and always stayed at home. Armaan personally took care of his brother for almost 40 years like his son. Rajnish was fondly called Gogi. Only close friend and relatives were aware of Rajnish.

Handful of Bollywood celebrities like Dharmendra, Mika Singh, Suneil Shetty were introduced to Rajnish.

May his soul rest in peace!