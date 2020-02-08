Armaan Jain’s wedding: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani burn up the dance floor





Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception hosted in Mumbai and they couple burned up the dance floor. Video of the same is doing the round on net. For the wedding reception, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress was dressed in a shimmering lehenga. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dapper in black kurta and a black pyjama.

Fans showered love on Sidharth and Kiara in the comments section. “Awww they are cute,” one wrote, while another commented, “Haaye #sidkiara,” followed by fire and heart emojis. One fan club commented, “Our Shershaah & Dimple.”

Kiara, who is the cousin of the bride Anissa performed on her song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ from ‘Good Newwz’ and netizens are loving it.

Sidharth and Kiara are going strong for quite sometime but the couple is not ready to admit.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he added.

When the actress was asked about her relationship status with him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

Apart from Sid and Kiara, Shahrukh Khan performed with wife Gauri Khan. Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain performed with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar also rocked at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception.