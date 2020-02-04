Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive with Neetu Kapoor





The main attraction of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple arrived for the wedding reception with Neetu Kapoor. The trio was dressed traditionally.

The ‘Raazi’ actress looked gorgeous in a Pista green and baby pink colour combination lehenga. She kept her hair open and wore a stunning maang tikka and opted for a minimal makeup. While Ranbir Kapoor, sported a navy blue and white kurta-pyjama. Mommy Neetu Kapoor looked graceful in a multi-coloured salwar suit with heavy embroidery. The trio posed for the paps and made for a perfect family portrait.

Meanwhile, Neetu also welcomed Armaan’s wife Anissa into the family as she shared a post on Instagram. She put up a picture of the couple in their wedding attire and another slide showed a clip of the bride dancing to the song ‘Meri Mummy Nu’. Neetu captioned the post as “Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra. Love and blessings.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Radhika Merchant, Sohail Khan with brother Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri and family, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonali Bendre, Nandita Mahtani, Saif Ali Khan among others to attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.

Industrialist Anil Ambani attended the wedding with wife Nita Ambani and his children.