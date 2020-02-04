Armaan Jain gets married to Anissa, Karisma-Kareena turns royal baraaatis





Kaishma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and Reema Jain’s son Armaan Jain gets married to Anissa Malhotra on Monday and it was attended by who’s who from Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor turned royal baraatis and the wedding was graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Radhika Merchant, Sohail Khan with brother Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri and family, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonali Bendre, Nandita Mahtani, Saif Ali Khan among others.

Saif and Taimur too had loads of fun and danced along with the baraatis. Kareena was dressed in a yellow saree teamed with a golden coloured, sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a neat bun paired with earrings and small, round bindi.

Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of all the fun they had during the baraat procession. In a boomerang video, shared by the actress, the groom is seen sitting with his cousins. Karisma wrote, "Armaan ki Baraat #cousins #familylove (sic)."

In another picture, the Kapoor sisters are seen standing on the car along with Samiera, who wore Banarasi lehenga. "Baraat Mode," wrote Karisma.

Armaan Jain married his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Monday. The couple got engaged in December last year.