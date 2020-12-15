Arjun’s partner Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos granted bail on drug case





Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriadesgranted bail on the drug case.

On December 15, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades in connection with an alleged drugs case.

"The court directed Demetriades to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000 and asked him to submit his passport and not to leave the country without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reported ANI. Agisilaos is the brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades."

While investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, NCB arrested Agisilaos. He was found in possession of charas and alprazolam, a banned tablet. Demetriades was booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly any drug related activities).

Both Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were also questioned by the NCB in connection with the case.