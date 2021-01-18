Arjun Rampal's wishes daughter Mahikaa on her 19th birthday





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal shared a heartfelt wish for her daughter Mahikaa as she turns 19. The doting father shared five pictures of the birthday girl. The three pictures are solo pictures of Mahikaa and of the two, one is with his son Arik Rampal and the second one showed Arjun with these two daughters, Mahikaa, Myra and son Arik sharing hearty laugh and chat.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "You are everything to me, Happy birthday to the prettiest, sweetest, super talented 19 year old, I know. Happy birthday @mahikaarampal love love love you."

The actor’s partner Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Arjun had once hinted that Mahikaa could be the one to follow in his footsteps of being an actor. He had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “She’s very good at theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works.”