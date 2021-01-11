Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal questioned by NCB in drug case





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in drugs-related case. In the past, Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades, have also been questioned by the agency.

An NCB source had told ANI, "Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, had informed NCB on Wednesday that she would be unable to appear before them. Also, she has not sought any further date to appear. NCB is legally examining her response."

Komal was summoned by NCB after Arjun Rampal said that the two banned medicines found in his Mumbai home during a raid in November was for his sister.

The ‘Rock On’ actor was summoned by NCB twice over six hours. On November 9, NCB conducted a raid on Arjun Rampal’s residence and seized some electronic gadgets.

During interrogation, the actor insisted that he has not done nothing wrong. In a statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong.”

“I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials,” Rampal told reporters.

“I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job”, the actor quipped.

Apart from Komal Rampal, Karan Sajnani and Rahila Furniturewala who were arrested by NCB for the possession of drugs also reached NCB office for questioning on Monday.

Sharing details of Karan and Dia's ex-manager Rahila's arrest, NCB had issued a statement which read as "Based on specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar west named Karan Sajnani (British National). Further on the revelation of Karan Sajnani Ganja Bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit. The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of Ganja. Total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg."



