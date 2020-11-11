Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella arrives at NCB office again





Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau again today for the second round of questioning. She appeared before NCB on Wednesday and interrogated for many hours in drug related case.

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, told TOI, “Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday.”

Last month, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by NCB for his alleged link-up with drug peddlers, who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. NCB officials seized 0.8 gram black colour sticky substance, likely to be charas, Alprazolam tablets were also found during search.

“Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty,” an officer told Hindustan Times.

On Monday, NCB raided the actor’s residence and seized his laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from the actor’s residence. Arjun Rampal was also summoned and he is likely to appear before NCB today.

The NCB had conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s house and had arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed. “We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," Sameer Wankhede of the NCB had told ETimes.