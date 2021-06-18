Arjun Rampal’s new blonde hairstyle leaves fans in awe





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was clicked outside a salon and he was spotted with a new hairstyle. The ‘Ra One’ actor received loads of compliment from fans as soon as he walked out of the salon.

The actor’s bright platinum blonde-coloured hair surprises his fans and the picture of his new look circulated all over the net. Arjun Rampal donned a white shirt paired with black shorts, a black mask, and dark sunglasses. Before he entered his car, he exchanged hugs with his hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

The actor, too, shared his new look on his Instagram handle. He shared a series of images of his new blonde look and wrote, “A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain”

In Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’, Arjun Rampal will enact the role of an antagonist, named Rudraveer. He earlier spoke about his role and said, “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”