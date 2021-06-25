Arjun Rampal wishes daughter Myra on 16th birthday





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra turned 16 and, on her D-day, the loving father penned a heartfelt note.

Arjun shared a series of picture of the birthday girl and wrote, ‘Happy Happyy sweet 16 my little jaan, love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday'.

Celebrities also poured wishes. Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol and a few more commented ‘Happy Birthday Myra’. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest myru stay blessed my lovely sending so so much love." Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

A fan commented ‘She looks like Millie Bobby Brown’.

The birthday girl comment on her father’s wish, "Thank you da I love you."

Mother Mehr Jesia wished her darling daughter by sharing a throwback picture of her and Myra. She wrote “My little Miss Sweet 16. Craziest teenager ever. Know that life is not about finding yourself, it is about creating yourself. You are magical Myra. All my love always”.

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also shared pictures of herself, Arjun, Myra and her elder sister from a vacation. She wished her on her birthday and asked her to pick up her phone.

Arjun and Mehr got married in 1998 and separated in 2019. The ‘Ra One’ actor then dated Gabriella and they welcomed son Arik two years ago.