Arjun Rampal tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor is currently under home quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions.

He updated about his heath status, "I have tested for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona! (sic),” the statement read.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in ‘Nail Polish’ will be next seen in ‘Rapist’ co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma. Directed by Aparna Sen, the film was being shot in Delhi. The actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’.

In recent times, many Bollywood celebrities contracted the virus including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Sameera Reddy and her family, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family, actress Renuka Shahne and her kid.

The second wave of coronavirus is hitting more and more people in India. India records more than 2 lakh cases every day and death toll are also rising with every passing day. To break the chain of the deadly virus flow, many states of India imposed lockdown.