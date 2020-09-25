Arjun Rampal tests negative for Covid-19





Bolllywood actor Arjun Rampal has been tested negative for coronavirus. The National Award-winning actor got tested after his ‘Nail Polish’ co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive. The actor revealed that he will get tested again in 4 days.

While taking it to his Twitter handle, the ‘Rock On’ actor tweeted, "Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers".

Arjun Rampal earlier wrote that his ‘Nail Polish’ co-stars tested positive for the virus. He wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5"

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in ‘Nail Polish’ that will be streaming in Zee 5.