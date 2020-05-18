Arjun Rampal shaves off his thick beard with partner Gabriella’s help





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shaved off his thick beard. In the video shared by the ‘Rock On’ actor, Arjun said that the lockdown has been extended to 31st March and it is terribly impossible for him to continue with his thick beard.

With the help of his ladylove Gabriella, the actor got rid of his thick beard. He captioned the first video, "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go. Hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow."

Sharing a video from the work-in-progress (read beard trimming) session, Arjun wrote: "It has started."

Finally, posting a picture of his no-beard look, the 47-year-old actor wrote: "All done, back to being civilised. Yay or nay? Referring to his 2006 film I See You, Arjun Rampal wrote:"#ISeeMe."

When the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arjun and Gabriella struck in Karjat with their son Arik

Talking to Mid-Day, Arjun then revealed, "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."