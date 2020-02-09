Arjun Rampal plays guitar for son Arik, Gabriella shares adorable pic





Gabriella Demetriades has shared an adorable photo of Arjun Rampal with their bundle of joy, Arik Rampal. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the actor playing guitar for Arik. The face of the baby is not visible in the photo.

She captioned her Instagram post, “My guys #blessed,” along with a heart emoji.

Fans showered loads of love on the picture. “Ur baby soooo cute just wonder does he have ur eyes,” a fan asked Gabriella in the comments section.

Arjun also shared a picture of him playing with Arik on his Instagram account and captioned, “Morning love #sundaybliss.” Gabriella complained about not getting picture credit, “Atleast credit the mastermind.”

Arjun and Gabriella blessed with their child on July 18 last year. The actor announced the name of the little munchkin with an adorable Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

In an interview, Gabriella said that motherhood was “amazing”. She said, “He’s an absolute cutie. He’s six months now. He’s adorable, very vocal and I am having loads of fun. Juggling that and work is interesting but it’s amazing.”

Earlier, Arjun Rampal said that he would not share a picture of Arik’s face until he is at least a year old. “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom,” he said.