Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jessia officially divorced after 21 years of marriage





Estranged couple Mehr Jessia and Arjun Rampal finally granted divorce. After 21 years of marriage, the couple was granted divorced by Mumbai court. Mehr got the custody of their two daughters.

Principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted divorce to the couple under the Special Marriage Act, and their two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will live with their mother at their duplex in Bandra. “After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinised, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce,” it quoted a court official as saying.

In May 2018, the couple made an official statement announcing their separation. Arjun and Mehr tied the knot in 1998 and have two teen daughters - Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.

We won’t be commenting on this any further,” reads a statement given by the duo to Bombay Times.

On July 18 this year, Arjun Rampal welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. They named the baby boy, Arik Rampal.