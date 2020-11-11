Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella arrive at NCB office





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the couple was spotted at NCB office today. On Monday, NCB raided the actor’s residence and seized his laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from the actor’s residence.

“Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November. NCB conducted raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case,” ANI had confirmed on Monday.

Earlier, NCB had arrested Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in connection to an ongoing investigation into a drugs case.

The NCB had conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s house and had arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed. “We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," Sameer Wankhede of the NCB had told ETimes.