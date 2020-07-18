Arjun Rampal, Gabriella celebrate son Arik’s first birthday





Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades celebrated their son Arik Rampal’s first birthday today and on his special day, the doting parents shared one year of precious memories of their bundle of joy. Arik is introduced to the world today and he bears strong resemblance to his mom.

Arjun shared a series of photos and wrote, "On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my Insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy.

The actor also posted a video created by his daughter Mahikaa in which she has summed up one-year of Arik's life. He captioned it stating, "My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik".

While Gabriella penned, "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky. @arikrampal19".

Arjun and Gabriella blessed with their child on July 18 last year. The actor announced the name of the little munchkin with an adorable Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

In an interview, Gabriella said that motherhood was “amazing”. She said, “He’s an absolute cutie. He’s six months now. He’s adorable, very vocal and I am having loads of fun. Juggling that and work is interesting but it’s amazing.”

Earlier, Arjun Rampal said that he would not share a picture of Arik’s face until he is at least a year old. “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom,” he said.