Arjun-Malaika, Ranveer-Deepika grace Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash





Alia Bhatt’s 28th birthday celebration was a star-studded affair. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a Alia’s birthday bash at his residence and guests seen arriving for the party. The birthday girl was dressed in shimmering red and black outfit. Kohled eye and open hair enhanced her beauty.

Bollywood lovebirds and actors Malaika Arora arrived with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too turned up. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, Shakun Batra was also among other attendees.

Deepika Padukone was dressed in all-white attire. Aditya Roy Kapoor too was seen. Aryan Khan also mark his presence. Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Dhawan too turned up for the birthday party.

Unfortunately, Alia’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor could not make to the bash as he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Alia Bhatt’s 28th birthday, wishes poured in from every corner. From Neetu Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood showered love on the ‘Raazi’ actress.















