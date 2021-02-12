Arjun-Malaika, Kiara Advani, Sara attend Varun-Natasha’s house party





Newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted a house party and it was attended by close buddies of the actor from film industry.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up for the bash. Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Anshusla Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan along with his wife Parmita Tanwar and others attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s house party in Juhu.

Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kunal Rawal, Varun Sharma, Disha Patani made their presence felt.

Varun Dhawan married his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021.