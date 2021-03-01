Arjun, Malaika, Karisma visit Saif-Kareena and the new baby





On Sunday evening, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked outside Saif and Kareeena’s residence. Karisma Kapoor was also spotted.

While Arjun was casually dressed in a black T-shirt with matching track pants, Malaika wore a black and white striped dress. Meanwhile, Karisma sported a black T-shirt and green track pants. All of them wore face masks.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21st. The baby was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Sara Ali Khan also earlier paid a visit to her newborn brother

Saifeena has stored a special plan to introduce their second baby to the world.

Unlike their first child, Taimur, this time it would be a virtual introduction through Kareena’s Instagram handle keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there,” a source was quoted saying.