Arjun, Khushi, Janhvi, Anshula dine with father Boney Kapoor on Father's Day





On the occasion of Father’s Day, producer Boney Kapoor and his four children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor get together for a dinner date. The five of them posed for selfie. They all looked delighted.

Sharing the photo, the ‘Panipat’ actor wrote, "The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner... Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter... (sic)."

Sharing the same group picture, Janhvi wrote, "#Dadskids + dad (sic)."

Earlier in the day, the ‘Dhadak’ actress wished her father in the following words, "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter. Happy Father’s Day (sic)."

Khushi Kapoor shared an adorable photo of herself and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story. In the photo, the star kid is seen kissing her father. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my favourite person in the world (sic)."

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage, Mona Kapoor. While Janhvi and Khushi are his two daughters from his second marriage, late Sridevi.