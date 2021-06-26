Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Alia-Ranbir, Ranveer, Janhvi and others attend





Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday today and last night, the actor hosted a birthday party which was attended by his close buddies from the industries.

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt made to the bash. While the ‘Barfi’ actor was dressed in black, Alia was seen in white outfit. Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula arrived in the same car. While Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a black shirt, Khushi looked gorgeous in a leather jumpsuit.

Arjun Kapoor's BFF Ranveer Singh also made his presence felt at the birthday party. He was styled in his kept his funky outfit. He drove to the venue.

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda actor was also spotted. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film ‘Liger’ opposite Ananya Panday.

