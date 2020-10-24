Arjun Kapoor wishes his ‘Fool’ girlfriend Malaika Arora on birthday





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora turned 47 and wishes are pouring in from every corner. The funniest wish came from actor and Malla’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor chosed a cute photograph of the birthday girl and wrote: "Happy birthday, my fool."

The photo shows Malaika Arora wearing a peach tracksuit and flip flops and posing with her pet pooch Casper.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for the past two years. The couple often shared lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handle.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress found love on the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor after breaking up with Arbaaz Khan. After 18 years of marriage, the duo separated legally.

The birthday girl stepped out with her son Arhaan Khan on birthday. She looked lovely in an organce pantsuit. The mother-son duo posed for the paparazzi.