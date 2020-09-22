Arjun Kapoor to donate plasma after recovering from Covid-19





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be donating plasma to save the lives of the people after he recovered from Covid-19. He has been tested for the virus and is recovering at home.

A medical personnel confirmed the same and said, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive.”

The source also added, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

Earlier in this month, the ‘Panipat; actor took to social media to share the news of him getting tested positive for coronavirus. “I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”Thanking his family, friends and fans in advance for their support, the ‘Gunday’ actor’s statement further read, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.”

His girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for the virus.