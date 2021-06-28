Arjun Kapoor thanks ‘baby’ Malaika Arora for making him look good





Bollywood actor celebrated his 36th birthday friends and close ones and on his birthday note, he wrote how life has changed in one year and thanked his friends, family and fans for standing right next and also appreciated his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s photography skill.

Sharing a picture of his clicked by Malaika on his birthday, the ‘Panipat’ actor wrote,“Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way,” said Arjun.

The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor further wrote, “I Just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me”.

He also thanked his work mates, fans, friends & his baby for thanking by his side.

At the end, he gives credit to his girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora for making him look good.

The photo clicked by his ladylove showed in dressed in a jumpsuit and looking into the window.

The actor hosted a birthday party and it was attended by lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the ‘Barfi’ actor was dressed in black, Alia was seen in white outfit. Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula arrived in the same car. While Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a black shirt, Khushi looked gorgeous in a leather jumpsuit.

Arjun Kapoor's BFF Ranveer Singh also made his presence felt at the birthday party. He was styled in his kept his funky outfit. He drove to the venue.

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda actor was also spotted. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film ‘Liger’ opposite Ananya Panday.