Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus





Arjun Kapoor informed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing the update on Instagram, he wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”

In the past, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also previously diagnosed with the virus. In May, Boney Kapoor’s house staff had also tested positive for the disease.

Malaika Arora also been tested positive for the virus. Malaika took to Instagram to share the news. Her statement reads, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”