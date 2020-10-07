Arjun Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been tested negative for Covid-19. He has been under home quarantine after contracting her virus.

The actor confirmed the news on Instagram that he has been tested negative, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

He also asked everyone to take the virus seriously. “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys”, the ‘Panipat’ actor wrote.

The actor’s Bollywood pals like Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Madan and Ananya Panday liked the post.

His girlfriend Malaika Arora also tested negative for Covid-19 and after recovering she is back to the set of India’s Best Dancer.