Arjun Kapoor smilingly gazes at a mangalsutra





A new picture of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor lovingly staring at a mangalsutra has gone viral. The picture marks five-year of his hit movie, ‘Ki and Ka’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an Instagram post, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor talked about signing ‘Ki and Ka’ as a tribute to his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan? #5YearsOfKiandKa,” he wrote.

Fans heaved praise on the movie. “Awesome movie @arjunkapoor thnk u for doing it,” one wrote. “Underrated movie #MainApneMaaJasayBannaChahataHoon,” another wrote. “I wish the sequel comes soon,” a third wrote.

Directed by R Balki, ‘Ki and Ka’ showed Kareena a working woman and sole breadwinner of the house while Arjun plays a stay-at-home husband.

Arjun earlier said that Ki and Ka was a very important film for him and he agreed to do the film just by hearing the one line of the script, ‘that I want to become like my mother'.

Last week, the actor penned a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on her death anniversary. He wrote, “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya. I miss you Maa come back na please… I miss you worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing your name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing you… I miss your laugh, I miss your smell, I miss being called Arjun with your voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope you are ok wherever you are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss you… come back na.”